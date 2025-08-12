Realme reveals P4 series design, details ahead of August 20 debut in India

Realme has finally confirmed the launch date of the Realme P4 series in India. The brand also revealed some of its details, including its price range, chips, and more.

The brand has recently started teasing the series in the country by collaborating with Indian YouTubers and influencers, who provided their impressions about the series’ devices. Additionally, the series’ pages on Flipkart and Realme India are now live, confirming several details about them.

According to the microsites, the Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G are coming on August 20. The pages also show the series design, which features a huge horizontal rectangular camera island with three cutouts. The Pro comes in a plain blue colorway, while its pink and black options feature a bark-like pattern. The vanilla model, on the other hand, is shown in Steel Gray, magenta, and blue colors.

Most of the details confirmed on the pages are about the P4 Pro, which will house the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and a dedicated Hyper Vision AI chip. The phone is also said to offer a 4D curved 1.5K 144Hz display with 6500nits peak brightness, a 7000mAh battery, and 80W charging support. Ultimately, Realme revealed that the Pro series will join the sub-₹30,000 segment in India.

According to a leak, the Realme P4 Pro 5G will be available in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB configurations. Color options, meanwhile, include Midnight Ivy, Dark Oak Wood, and Birch Wood. The vanilla model, meanwhile, is allegedly coming in 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB options and Engine Blue, Steel Gray, and Forge Red colorways.

