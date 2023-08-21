Realme Pad 2 and Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE Comparison: Which One is Logical to Purchase?

When choosing a tablet, considering various factors is essential. In this article, we will compare Realme Pad 2 and Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE models based on design, display, camera, performance, connectivity features, battery specifications, audio features, and pricing aspects. This will provide information on which tablet might be a more sensible choice for you.

Design

Realme Pad 2 stands out with a minimalist and modern design philosophy. Its slim profile of just 7.2mm thickness exudes elegance and sophistication. Weighing 576 grams, it offers a mid-range tablet experience. You can personalize your style by choosing between gray and green color options. The dual-tone back panel design enhances the tablet’s aesthetic appeal, while the textured camera module and metallic finish details create an elegant contrast.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE captures attention with a design that combines elegance and functionality. With dimensions of 255.53mm width and 167.08mm height, the tablet is of a convenient size, and its 7.36mm thickness provides a sleek and modern feel. Weighing 478 grams, it offers a lighter carrying experience, catering to a mobile lifestyle. The aluminum casing and frame design indicate the tablet’s robustness and durability. Available in gray, green, and purple options, it allows you to reflect your personal preference.

In summary, while Realme Pad 2 boasts a slimmer design, Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE offers a more lightweight structure, aluminum casing, and frame, providing a minimalist and stylish experience. Additionally, the variety of color options allows users to express their personal styles. Both tablets stand out with distinct design features and offer different advantages based on user preferences.

Display

Realme Pad 2 features an 11.5-inch IPS LCD screen. The screen resolution is set at 2000×1200 pixels, with a pixel density of 212 PPI. These values are sufficient for providing clear and sharp images. With a screen brightness of 450 nits, it offers an enhanced viewing experience both indoors and outdoors. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures a smoother and more seamless user experience. Features like Reading Mode, Night Mode, and Sunlight Mode are designed to reduce eye strain and enhance image quality in different environments.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE comes with an 11.0-inch IPS LCD screen. The screen resolution is set at 1920×1200 pixels, with a pixel density of 207 PPI. This also provides good image quality, although Realme Pad 2 has a slightly superior pixel density. With a 90Hz refresh rate, the tablet provides a smooth user experience. The screen brightness is at a level of 400 nits.

When evaluating display quality, both tablets offer a good visual experience. However, Realme Pad 2 holds a slightly superior position in terms of image quality due to its higher resolution, pixel density, and brightness.

Camera

The cameras of Realme Pad 2 are sufficient and satisfactory for daily use. The main camera with an 8 MP resolution is at a suitable level to meet basic photo and video needs. The ability to record 1080p resolution FHD video at 30 fps is ideal for capturing memories. The front camera is 5 MP in resolution and is also suitable for video recording.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE, on the other hand, offers more features in the camera department. The main camera with 8.0 MP resolution allows you to capture sharper and more detailed photos. With wide-angle and autofocus (AF) support, you can take a variety of shots. Additionally, you can record 1080p resolution video at 30 fps. The front camera is also 5.0 MP in resolution and offers an ultra-wide-angle feature, allowing you to capture selfies and group photos with a wider angle.

Overall, the cameras of both tablets meet basic usage needs. However, Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE offers more features, providing users with a wider creative range. The wide-angle feature is quite useful for landscape shots or group photos. In conclusion, if camera performance is important to you and you’re seeking a broader range of creativity, Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE could be a better option. However, if you’re only looking to perform basic photo and video capture, Realme Pad 2 will provide satisfactory results.

Performance

Realme Pad 2 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G99 processor. This processor includes 2 performance-focused 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 cores and 6 efficiency-focused 2 GHz Cortex-A55 cores. Manufactured using the 6nm process technology, this processor has a TDP value of 5W. Additionally, its Mali-G57 GPU operates at a frequency of 1100MHz. The tablet comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. It has been benchmarked with an AnTuTu V9 score of 374272, GeekBench 5 Single-Core score of 561, GeekBench 5 Multi-Core score of 1838, and a 3DMark Wild Life score of 1244.

On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE tablet features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. This processor comprises 4 performance-focused 2.4 GHz Cortex-A73 (Kryo 265 gold) cores and 4 efficiency-focused 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53 (Kryo 265 Silver) cores. Manufactured using the 6nm process technology, this processor also has a TDP value of 5W. Its Adreno 610 GPU operates at a frequency of 950MHz. The tablet is equipped with 4GB / 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. It has been benchmarked with an AnTuTu V9 score of 268623, GeekBench 5 Single-Core score of 372, GeekBench 5 Multi-Core score of 1552, and a 3DMark Wild Life score of 441.

In terms of performance, Realme Pad 2 demonstrates stronger performance compared to Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE. In benchmarks such as AnTuTu V9, GeekBench 5 scores, and 3DMark Wild Life scores, Realme Pad 2 achieves higher results than its rival. This indicates that Realme Pad 2 can provide a faster and smoother experience. In conclusion, performance is an important factor in tablet selection, and Realme Pad 2, with its MediaTek Helio G99 processor and other features, seems to stand out in this regard.

Connectivity

Realme Pad 2 is equipped with a USB-C charging port. While it does have Wi-Fi functionality, it does not support Wi-Fi 6. However, the tablet offers 4G and VoLTE support. Additionally, it comes with Bluetooth 5.2 support. Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE comes with a USB-C charging port. However, despite having Wi-Fi functionality, it does not support Wi-Fi 6. It also offers Bluetooth 5.0 support.

The most notable difference in connectivity features between the two tablets is that Realme Pad 2 offers LTE support. If you plan to utilize LTE, Realme Pad 2 stands out as a preferred option in this regard. However, if you won’t be using LTE, there isn’t a significant difference in connectivity features between the two tablets. In conclusion, if LTE support is essential to you, Realme Pad 2 could be a suitable choice, while both tablets offer a similar experience in terms of other connectivity features.

Battery

Realme Pad 2 has a battery capacity of 8360mAh. It comes with a Type-C charging port and offers fast charging support at 33W. Additionally, reverse charging support is also available. The battery technology used is lithium polymer.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE has a battery capacity of 8000mAh. It features a Type-C charging port and offers fast charging support at 10W. However, reverse charging support is not included in this model. The battery technology used is also lithium polymer.

In terms of battery specifications, Realme Pad 2 stands out with a larger battery capacity, faster charging support, and reverse charging capability. A higher battery capacity can potentially allow the tablet to be used for longer periods. Additionally, fast charging support allows for quicker charging times, and reverse charging capability can be used to charge other devices. Considering battery specifications, Realme Pad 2 appears to be a more advantageous option with its battery capacity, fast charging support, and reverse charging feature.

Audio

Realme Pad 2 is equipped with four speakers and utilizes stereo speaker technology. However, it does not feature a 3.5mm audio jack. Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE, on the other hand, has 4 speakers and utilizes stereo speaker technology as well. Additionally, the tablet includes a 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of audio features, Realme Pad 2 can offer higher sound quality and a wider soundstage due to having more speakers and stereo technology. However, the absence of a 3.5mm audio jack could be a notable drawback for some users.

On the other hand, Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE also uses stereo speaker technology and includes a 3.5mm audio jack. However, it has a lower number of speakers compared to Realme Pad 2. In conclusion, if audio quality and experience are a priority, Realme Pad 2 can provide a richer sound experience, while the presence of a 3.5mm audio jack might make Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE a preferred choice for those who consider it important.

Price

Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE comes with a price tag of 200 Euros. This price point stands out with its lower starting price. A price difference of 20 Euros might make it an attractive option for users with tighter budgets. This more budget-friendly option could be appealing to those looking to fulfill basic tablet needs.

On the other hand, Realme Pad 2 starts at a price of 220 Euros. At this price point, it might offer higher performance, a larger battery capacity, or more advanced features. If you’re expecting more performance, battery life, or additional features from a tablet, the extra cost might make these advantages worthwhile.

Which tablet is better for you depends on your budget, needs, and preferences. If you’re looking for a lower-cost option, the price of Xiaomi Redmi Pad SE could be appealing. However, if extra features and performance are a priority, Realme Pad 2 could be worth considering. It’s important to take into account the other features that the tablets offer when making your decision.

Photo sources for Realme Pad: @neophyte_clicker_ @ziaphotography0001