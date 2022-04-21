Realme Q5 Pro has been launched!

Realme Q5 Pro has been released in China! Realme’s latest performance-focused entry, The Q5 series pushes the limits even further, looking at their previous entry, the Q4 series. Realme Q5 series comes with great hardware, great design, and great build quality with great pricing values. All perfectly made for their users. Realme Q5 Pro is aiming to be the perfect entry-level flagship device with great hardware built inside, Q5 is aiming to be the perfect price/performance mid-ranger and Q5i is aiming to be the perfect performance-focused low-range device for great prices.

Now, let’s see the device’s specifications.

The New Entry-level Premium, Realme Q5 Pro.

Realme Q5 Pro comes with great hardware, starting with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (1x 3.2 GHz ARM Cortex-A77 (Kryo 585), 3x 2.4 GHz ARM Cortex-A77 (Kryo 585), 4x 1.8 GHz ARM Cortex-A55) CPU with Adreno 650 GPU. 6.62-inch FHD+ 120Hz E4 Amoled Display, 16MP Front | 64+8+2MP Triple-rear Camera, 128/256GB UFS 3.1 powered internal storage with 6 to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM options. 5000mAh battery with 80W super-fast charging! Dual-stereo speaker system and in-display fingerprint sensor. This device comes with Android 12-powered RealmeUI 3.0. You can see what RealmeUI 3.0 looks like next to Xiaomi’s MIUI 13 by clicking here.

The price tags differ with the phone’s storage options. As a launch special, Realme aims to sell Q5 pro at a discounted price for China. 6GB/128GB variant is only 1799 Chinese Yuan, which makes about 280.25 US dollars, 8/128GB variant is 1999 Chinese Yuan, makes about 311.41 US dollars, 8/256GB variant is 2199 Chinese Yuan, makes about 342 dollars.

Conclusion

Realme’s 2022 entries are quite successful and quite impressive considering the chip shortage that’s going on in the world. Nothing can stop the phone manufacturers to please their users’ needs by making these impressive phones. Realme keeps on going on new levels with their technologies, and the 80W super-fast charging is decent proof of that.

Thanks to Weibo for providing the source.