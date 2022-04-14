MIUI 13 vs Realme UI 3.0 – Which One is the Best?

In this article, we will compare the features of MIUI 13 vs Realme UI 3.0. We will find which UI is really well optimized for daily usage. Realme UI and MIUI are identical with the simple stock look and many features. Both custom UI based on Android 12 and Realme UI 3.0 is the next generation of Realme UI 2.0, and MIUI is the next generation of MIUI 12.

Realme smartphones get Realme UI, while the Xiaomi, POCO, and Redmi smartphones are based on MIUI. The comparison will mainly include UI, features, customization options, and theming engine. Let’s look at both Android skins to determine which one is better.

MIUI 13 vs Realme UI 3.0

Both Realme UI 3.0 and MIUI 13 have pros and cons, while MIUI tends to get more features. Before we dive in, check Features to in come Realme UI 3.0, if you want to find more detail.

User Interface

You will see the significant difference between the MIUI 13 vs Realme UI 3.0 user interfaces. Realme UI is slowly moving towards the stock Android look. The settings menu, notification panel, toggles, and app drawer make almost no changes compared to vanilla Android.

MIUI has changed the look of the user interface. Similar to iOS design elements throughout the UI. The only negative thing about MIUI is the notification panel. It is not very compatible with the Android design and is not as functional as the others.

Customization Options

There are many options to customize Realme UI and MIUI. Let’s start with the MIUI. You can change the home screen layout, transition effects, home screen layout, and change the launcher from the settings. To lock the smartphone, you can turn off the home screen mode, app launch and animations, layout, gestures, and double-tap option. The colour temperature can also be changed.

Theming Engine

Both Realme UI and MIUI go hand in hand here. Realme UI’s global store has good themes, wallpaper, and fonts choices. With an install button, you can change the wallpapers, app icons, and overall UI of the home screen. In contrast, MIUI has the biggest theme store, and the theming community is active on the Global versions.

Smart Features

Realme UI has the Smart Assistant function on the side drawer. Quick functions and Favorite contacts are the two useful additions to Realme. Quick functions let you access useful tools like a translator, Google search, scanner, or any app with just a swipe from the home screen.

MIUI has smart action shortcuts such as calling a cab, clearing cache, installing apps with one tap, checking PNR, etc. The widget list includes calendar events, cricket scores, Twitter feed, etc.

Gestures and Multi Window

Both Realme UI and MIUI have added navigation features. MIUI has three options, and you can go back to classic Android buttons, change back/multitask, or use Android gestures. MIUI’s multitasking menu is a card-based vertical scrolling menu that you can view and interact with up to four apps at once.

Realme UI’s multitasking menu is the same as the default by Google. It only shows one large app card at a time and requires a lot of horizontal swiping to get through open tabs.

Bonus Features

Bonus features are one of the biggest reasons many people prefer third-party Android over Google’s. A clone apps feature makes a duplicate app on the phone. Thanks to this feature, one can use multiple accounts on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

MIUI has a second space function, and it lets you create a separate profile on the device with added files and apps.

Which one do you choose?

MIUI 13 vs Realme UI 3.0 give plenty of reasons to choose one over the other. Realme UI has sidebar functions, a better look at the user interface, and smart driving, while MIUI has a multitasking menu and better gestures. What do you think about all of these features? MIUI 13 vs Realme UI 3.0, which one do you choose?