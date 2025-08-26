Realme’s secret model is housing a huge 15000mAh battery

Realme revealed that instead of an anticipated 10000mAh± cell, its yet-to-be-announced device boasts an XXL 15000mAh battery.

Various Chinese brands are now competing to bring phones with the biggest batteries in the market. One of them is Realme, which recently teased a model with such a component. However, instead of a 10000mAh battery, the company revealed that it actually has a bigger cell inside it.

According to the material shared by the brand, the phone can last up to 50 hours of non-stop streaming. The poster also shows the back of the phone, which has a white panel with a “15000mAh” printing on it.

Interestingly, unlike the rugged models (e.g., Ulefone phones) with thick bodies, the device appears to be thin despite carrying such a huge battery. As such, speculations that the phone is just a concept model have been further strengthened. This is not impossible, nonetheless, since Realme earlier showed its Realme GT 7 10000mAh as a concept phone. With this, we believe that the 15000mAh handheld might be a continuation of its battery research efforts. On a positive note, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that Realme’s 10000mAh battery model is now in mass production and could launch in 2026.