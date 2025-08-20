Rumor: Red Magic 11 to be the first model with cooling fan, IP68 rating

A new leak from China reveals that we might soon welcome a new model boasting a water- and dust-resistant cooling fan system.

Oppo created a huge buzz in the tech world with the unveiling of its K13 Turbo series. The lineup features phones with built-in fans that support IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9 ratings. Now, tipster Digital Chat Station says that Nubia is working on a new model, the Red Magic 11, that can compete with the said Oppo phones.

While DCS didn’t provide the full specifications of the phone, he mentioned that it would be armed with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chip and a water- and dust-proof body. Moreover, according to the account, it will be the first smartphone model to offer a cooling fan with an IP68 rating.

If true, this means the Red Magic 11 could offer more protection than the K13 Turbo series, which is limited to IPX ratings. To clarify, IP68 and IPX8 both have high levels of water resistance. Yet, IP68 also offers protection against dust, while IPX8 only specifies water resistance.

