Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 Update: New update for Global Region

New Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 update has been released for Global. Xiaomi is developing the MIUI 14 interface and continues to release MIUI 13 to its devices. It aims to increase system stability and security with the new MIUI 13 updates. This update brings with it the Xiaomi December 2022 Security Patch. The build number of the new Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 update is V13.0.10.0.SKUMIXM. Let’s take a look at the update’s changelog.

New Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of 24 December 2022, the changelog of the new Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 Update EEA Changelog

As of 24 September 2022, the changelog of the Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 update released for EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to September 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of 10 September 2022, The changelog of the Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to September 2022. Increased system security

Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of 23 July 2022, the changelog of Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.

New Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 update that has been released improves system stability and brings with it Xiaomi December 2022 Security Patch. This update is currently available to Mi Pilots. If there is no problem, it will be made available to all users. You can download the Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 update via MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader.

What are the specs of Redmi 10 / 2022?

Redmi 10 comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD panel with 1080×2400 (FHD+) resolution and a 90HZ refresh rate. The device with a 5000 mAH battery is charged with 18W fast charging support. Redmi 10 comes with a 50MP(Main)+8MP(Ultra Wide)+2MP(Macro)+2MP(Depth Sense) 4-camera setup and allows users to take beautiful pictures. Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G88 chipset, the device offers good performance in its segment. We have come to the end of our news about the new Redmi 10 / 2022 MIUI 13 update. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news.