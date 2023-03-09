Redmi 10 new “Sunrise Orange” color option is on sale in India

The Redmi 10, which Xiaomi launched in 2022 for the Indian market, is equipped with a large screen and battery. It is a model that is often preferred by low budget users. It’s been nearly 1 years since the device was introduced, but recently a new color option has been introduced.

Redmi 10 (India) Technical Specifications

The India version of the Redmi 10 is equipped with a 6.7-inch 720p screen. On the hardware side, this phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, and available in two RAM/Storage options, 4/64 and 6/128 GB.

At first glance, the camera layout seems to contain 4 camera sensors. There are 2 sensors. The first sensor is the main camera with an f/1.8 aperture of 50 MP resolution. The second is a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front is a selfie camera with a 5 MP resolution. The Redmi 10 offers users ideal photo performance for its price.

This model, which has a 6000 mAh capacity battery, supports a maximum charging speed of 18 W. Released with Android 11-based MIUI 13, this model is completely different from the global version.

We're bringing in the summer vibes! #Redmi10 now available in a gorgeous 𝑺𝒖𝒏𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒆 𝑶𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆 colourway. Head to @Flipkart and get ready to flaunt it in style: https://t.co/VOWnRwdXHK pic.twitter.com/FfehI7ZBXM — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 7, 2023

Pricing

The 4/64GB variant of the Redmi 10 is available in the Sunrise Orange color option at a price tag of ₹9.299 on Flipkart. If you buy with Exchange, you can get up to ₹8,650 discount.