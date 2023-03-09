Redmi News
Yigit Emre Yanik
22 seconds ago

Redmi 10 new “Sunrise Orange” color option is on sale in India

The Redmi 10, which Xiaomi launched in 2022 for the Indian market, is equipped with a large screen and battery. It is a model that is often preferred by low budget users.  It’s been nearly 1 years since the device was introduced, but recently a new color option has been introduced.

Redmi 10 (India) Technical Specifications

The India version of the Redmi 10 is equipped with a 6.7-inch 720p screen. On the hardware side, this phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, and available in two RAM/Storage options, 4/64 and 6/128 GB.

 

At first glance, the camera layout seems to contain 4 camera sensors. There are 2 sensors. The first sensor is the main camera with an f/1.8 aperture of 50 MP resolution. The second is a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front is a selfie camera with a 5 MP resolution. The Redmi 10 offers users ideal photo performance for its price.

This model, which has a 6000 mAh capacity battery, supports a maximum charging speed of 18 W. Released with Android 11-based MIUI 13, this model is completely different from the global version.

Pricing

The 4/64GB variant of the Redmi 10 is available in the Sunrise Orange color option at a price tag of ₹9.299 on Flipkart. If you buy with Exchange, you can get up to ₹8,650 discount.

