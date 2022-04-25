Redmi 10A Global Launch! – Newest entry in the budget Redmi lineup

Redmi 10A Global launch has finally happened, and the newest budget Redmi device is now available for purchase worldwide. The Redmi 10A features decent specs for the price, and has a sleek design. So, let’s take a look at it!

Redmi 10A Global launch – Prices and specs

The Redmi 10A is a budget device, so obviously it features budget specs as well. The Redmi 10A comes with a Mediatek Helio G25, which is an octa-core processor clocked at 2Ghz. Other than that, the device features a 5000mAh battery and 10W fast charging (debatable how fast that could be considered), and a 13 megapixel main sensor, as well as a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The camera layout became a slight controversy, as we explained in our previous post about the Redmi 10A.

The Redmi 10A also features three different colors, Graphite Gray, Chrome Silver and Sky Blue. It also features a 6.53 inch HD+ display, which is slightly low resolution, but good enough for a budget phone. It unfortunately has a Micro-USB port instead of USB Type-C, but that’s to be expected at this price point. The design is sleek and modern enough, and the phone comes in four configurations, 2/32, 3/64 and 4/128 GB RAM/Storage, and will be priced at 109$, 129$, and 149$ respectively.

So in conclusion, the Redmi 10A is basically a Redmi 9A with a 2 megapixel depth sensor, a fingerprint sensor and a new design. The Redmi 10A is available for purchase as of today.

What do you think about the Redmi 10A Global launch? Were you excited for it? Do you plan on buying one, or will you skip on this model for now?