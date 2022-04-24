Redmi 10A announced on Global! – Newest budget Redmi

Redmi 10A has finally been announced on Xiaomi’s Twitter page, and this time its for the global market. We reported on the India launch previously, and we had a slight bit of confusion on the camera layout, but this time it’s been confirmed. So, let’s get to it!

Redmi 10A Announcement

Xiaomi has announced that the Redmi 10A is coming soon to global markets, and we already know what the specs will be like, however one of the main issues we had previously with the spec list was the camera layout. There were three different sources claiming three different camera layouts. However, while the Indian and Chinese markets recieved the Redmi 10A with just a 13 megapixel main shooter, the global market is a bit different.

In our previous post about the Redmi 10A, we mentioned that we had three different sources for the Redmi 10A’s camera layout, and while we confirmed that the Indian and Chinese market would be using just a 13 megapixel sensor, the global market will receive the Redmi 10A with a 2 megapixel depth sensor, in addition to the main shooter, according to the render on Xiaomi’s Twitter page. The Redmi 10A will also feature a Helio G25, with 2/32, 3/64, 4/64 and 4/128 GB RAM/Storage configuration, and will ship with MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 on the global market as well. You can read more about the specs of the device here.

What do you think about the Redmi 10A? Let us know in our Telegram chat, which you can join here.