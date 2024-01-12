Redmi 12 gets legendary HyperOS update

Xiaomi made waves in the tech world when it officially unveiled HyperOS on October 26, 2023. Since this groundbreaking announcement, the smartphone giant has been working diligently to bring timely and effective updates to its lineup. Redmi 12C has already received the enhancements of the HyperOS update, creating great anticipation for when the Redmi 12 model will receive it. According to the latest information, the highly anticipated update for the Redmi 12 has started rolling out.

Redmi 12 Xiaomi HyperOS Update

Let’s explore the features of the Redmi 12 HyperOS update. First unveiled in 2023, the Redmi 12 is equipped with the robust Helio G88 SoC that promises a potent blend of power and efficiency. The upcoming HyperOS update is expected to take the smartphone’s performance to new heights by improving stability, speed, and overall functionality.

Enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting details on the timeline for the rollout of the HyperOS update and the current status of its availability for Redmi 12. Encouragingly, recent reports paint a positive picture and indicate that the update is in the final phases of preparation and is planned for the first Global ROM.

Redmi 12’s last internal HyperOS build is OS1.0.1.0.UMXMIXM. These builds have undergone rigorous testing, resulting in not only reliability but also significant performance improvements. In addition to the HyperOS upgrade, users can look forward to the upcoming Android 14 update, which promises a host of system optimizations that will undoubtedly elevate the overall user experience of Redmi 12.

The most important question resonating with users worldwide is the official release date of the HyperOS update for Redmi 12. The answer to this highly anticipated question is that the update is scheduled for “End of January” at the latest. While users are counting the days for this update, patience is advised with the assurance that notifications will be rolled out immediately when the update is officially released. To facilitate a seamless download of the HyperOS update, users are encouraged to use the MIUI Downloader app to ensure a clean switch to the advanced operating system.

Source: Xiaomiui