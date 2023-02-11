Redmi 12C Geekbench result surface the web!

We have spotted Redmi 12C Geekbench result on the web, the upcoming affordable smartphone from Xiaomi performs fairly well! Redmi 12C was already released in China. Let’s take a look at Redmi 12C briefly and see how it performs.

Redmi 12C Geekbench result

The introduction of the Redmi 12C has already been carried out in China, it hasn’t been so long since its China release. We expect global version to have very similar specifications as China model, even the same specs. First thing we got is the Geekbench result of global Redmi 12C. Here is the screenshot of Redmi 12C Geekbench test result.

You can also visit the link we have given to see Redmi 12C Geekbench result on Geekbench’s official website. Redmi 12C has 355 points on single-core score and it has 1173 points on multi-core score. It appears as 22120RN86G model number with 6 cores running at 1.80 GHz and 2 cores running at 2.00 GHz. The phone is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 SoC.

Redmi 12C’s codename is “earth”. It appears the phone will come with Android 12 installed out of the box. The test is made on 4 GB variant of Redmi 12C, you might expect it score better on 6 GB RAM variant but this phone is not performance focused as you guess. It will come with a very low price and we believe it can handle basic tasks such as texting, making video calls, playing basic games and so on. We don’t have when it will be released globally.

You can see the full specs of Redmi 12C from this link. Please comment down below what you think about Redmi 12C!