Redmi 14C 5G reportedly coming to India as rebranded Redmi 14R 5G

Xiaomi will debut a new smartphone in India next year. According to a leak, it will be the Redmi 14C 5G, which is a rebadged Redmi 14R 5G model.

The Chinese brand teased a 5G smartphone debut. The company did not name the phone, but tipster Paras Guglani shared on X that it is the Redmi 14C 5G.

While official details of the phone remain unknown, past reports and leaks indicated that the Redmi 14C 5G is just a rebranded Redmi 14R 5G model, which debuted in China in September.

The Redmi 14R 5G sports a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There’s also a 5160mAH battery with 18W charging powering the phone’s 6.88″ 120Hz display.

The phone’s camera department includes a 5MP selfie camera on the display and a 13MP main camera on the back. Other notable details include its Android 14-based HyperOS and microSD card support.

The phone debuted in China in Shadow Black, Olive Green, Deep Sea Blue, and Lavender colors. Its configurations include 4GB/128GB (CN¥1,099), 6GB/128GB (CN¥1,499), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1,699), and 8GB/256GB (CN¥1,899).

If the Redmi 14C 5G is indeed just a renamed Redmi 14R 5G, it could adopt most of the details mentioned above. Yet, changes are also possible, especially in the battery and charging details.

Stay tuned for updates!