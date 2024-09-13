Redmi 14R 5G enters China with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, up to 8GB RAM, 5160mAH battery

This week, Xiaomi unveiled another budget smartphone in its local market: the Redmi 14R 5G.

The smartphone giant is known for introducing some of the best budget devices in the market, and its latest entry is the Redmi 14R 5G. The phone starts at CN¥1.099 (around $155) but offers a decent set of specifications for fans.

It sports a flat display with a waterdrop selfie camera design. On the sides, there are flat frames, which are complemented by a flat back panel. It has a huge circular camera island in the back, which houses the camera lenses and the flash unit. Buyers can choose from four phone colors: Shadow Black, Olive Green, Deep Sea Blue, and Lavender.

Inside, the Redmi 14R 5G sports a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, which can be paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. There’s also a 5160mAH battery with 18W charging powering the phone’s 6.88” 120Hz display.

In the camera department, users can enjoy a 5MP selfie camera and a 13MP main camera in the back. Other notable details about the phone include its Android 14-based HyperOS and microSD card support.

The Redmi 14R 5G is now available in China, and it comes in 4GB/128GB (CN¥1,099), 6GB/128GB (CN¥1,499), 8GB/128GB (CN¥1,699), and 8GB/256GB (CN¥1,899) configurations.

The news follows the earlier debut of the Redmi 14C 4G in the Czech Republic. While the two share similar designs, the 4G phone comes with a Helio G81 Ultra chip and a 50MP main camera.

