Redmi 15C 4G now official with iPhone-like design, 6000mAh battery

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi 15C 4G, which sports a huge battery and a familiar look.
The new Redmi 15 series smartphone arrives in a selection of colors: Moonlight Blue, Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Twilight Orange. Its back sports a design that is very similar to that of iPhone models in the market, thanks to its flat back panel and square camera island with rounded corners. Nonetheless, the front has a traditional look that we always see on 4G phones. Instead of a punch-hole cutout, it has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.
Inside, it houses a huge 6000mAh battery with 33W charging support. It also offers an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, a 50MP main camera, and a 120Hz display. It will sell around $120 in several markets globally.
Here are more details about the Redmi 15C 4G:
- MediaTek Helio G81 Ultra
- 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM
- 128GB and 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card)
- 6.9” HD+ 120Hz LCD with 810nits peak brightness
- 50MP main camera
- 8MP selfie camera
- 6000mAh battery
- 33W charging
- Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0
- IP64 rating
- Side-mounted fingerprint scanner
- Moonlight Blue, Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Twilight Orange