Redmi 15C 4G now official with iPhone-like design, 6000mAh battery

Xiaomi has unveiled the Redmi 15C 4G, which sports a huge battery and a familiar look.

The new Redmi 15 series smartphone arrives in a selection of colors: Moonlight Blue, Midnight Black, Mint Green, and Twilight Orange. Its back sports a design that is very similar to that of iPhone models in the market, thanks to its flat back panel and square camera island with rounded corners. Nonetheless, the front has a traditional look that we always see on 4G phones. Instead of a punch-hole cutout, it has a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

Inside, it houses a huge 6000mAh battery with 33W charging support. It also offers an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, a 50MP main camera, and a 120Hz display. It will sell around $120 in several markets globally.

Here are more details about the Redmi 15C 4G: