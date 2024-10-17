Redmi A4 5G, India’s first Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 model, to sell for under ₹10K

The Redmi A4 5G has launched in India as the first Snapdragon 4s Gen 2-armed phone in the market. It is set to be one of the most affordable 5G models in the country, with a price tag of under ₹10,000.

“As we celebrate 10 years in India, the Redmi A4 5G marks a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to bring advanced technology to every Indian,” Xiaomi India President Muralikrishnan B shared. “Designed exclusively for the Indian market, it embodies our vision of ‘5G for Everyone’, bridging the digital divide. With this device, we aim to accelerate India’s shift to 5G, delivering an enhanced entry-level smartphone experience. With India’s rapid adoption of 5G, we are proud to drive this transformation.”

The company showcased the phone in two colors and presented its official design. The Redmi A4 5G boasts a flat design all over its body, from frames to back panels and display. The back, on the other hand, houses a huge circular camera island in the upper center. It is also armed with a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip, making it the first model to offer it to Indian customers. Qualcomm India Senior Vice President and President Savi Soin said that the company is “excited to be a part of this journey with Xiaomi to bring affordable 5G devices to more consumers.”

The specifications of the Redmi A4 5G remain unknown, but Xiaomi has promised that it will fall under the ₹10K smartphone segment in India.