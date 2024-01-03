Alert: Your Xiaomi phone may have a virus (RAT)

Xiaomi, a popular Chinese smartphone brand, has gained a global presence with its affordable and feature-packed devices. However, some Xiaomi phones sold outside of China may pose security risks due to the installation of unauthorized ROMs. In this article, we will explore the issue of fake ROMs on Xiaomi devices, the potential dangers they pose, and steps users can take to safeguard their devices.

The Risk of Unauthorized ROMs

Certain Xiaomi phones, originating in China but distributed in other countries, have been found to harbor unauthorized ROMs. These ROMs are created by modifying the original software in China, integrating multiple languages, and altering the MIUI/HyperOS version to prevent regular updates. This practice is an attempt to maintain control over the devices and restrict users from receiving official updates.

Identifying Fake ROMs

To determine if your Xiaomi device is running a fake ROM, examine the MIUI version. For instance, if you have a Xiaomi 13, the MIUI version may display as “TNCMIXM,” where ‘T’ represents Android 13, and ‘NC’ indicates the specific Xiaomi 14 device.

The ‘MI’ region and ‘XM’ absence suggest that the phone is not SIM-locked. However, in fake ROMs, there might be an extra digit in the initial numbers, such as “14.0.7.0.0.TMCMIXM” instead of “14.0.7.0.TMCMIXM.” These variations often indicate unauthorized modifications, raising the likelihood of the presence of viruses, specifically Remote Access Trojans (RATs).

The Danger of Viruses in Fake ROMs

ROMs created by unknown individuals may contain malicious software, including viruses like RATs. These viruses enable unauthorized access to the device, potentially compromising sensitive data, personal information, and overall device security. Therefore, users must be cautious and take immediate action if they suspect their Xiaomi device is running a fake ROM.

Taking Action: Bootloader Unlock and Original ROM Installation

If you have unwittingly purchased a Xiaomi device with a fake ROM, it is crucial to take prompt action. Follow these steps to enhance the security of your device. Unlock the bootloader and install a original fastboot ROM.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xiaomi users need to be aware of the potential security risks associated with fake ROMs. By paying attention to the MIUI version and being cautious about irregularities, users can identify unauthorized modifications. If you suspect your device has a fake ROM, unlocking the bootloader and installing the original ROM are essential steps to enhance security and protect your personal information from potential threats. Stay vigilant, stay secure!