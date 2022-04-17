Xiaomi’s first light chassis ultrabook that will challenge all the rivals on the market: Redmi Book Pro 15 2022.

Apart from launching new large screen TV and flagship phones Xiaomi also released a new notebook: Redmi Book Pro 15 2022. With this model, Xiaomi is back on track. Redmi Book Pro 15 2022 is a real game-changer from Xiaomi. The features, weight, and general build it offers at this price point are perfect.

We will explain some details before we dive into the Redmi Book Pro 15 2022 in-depth review. This model has RTX 2050 independent display and an upgraded 12th generation core H45 processor. The screen has 3.2K resolution as well as a 90 Hz high refresh rate.

Redmi Book Pro 15 2022 Review

This model has fully upgraded them all compared to the previous generation. It adopts 170 precision ceramic sandblasting processes and six series aviation aluminum alloy, and the texture of the device makes us feel that we are working on a premium notebook, though this is a 15.6-inch large screen notebook. Redmi Book Pro 15 2022 is coming with many improved features, and the thickness is only 14.9 mm

It has a backlit keyboard and a very large touchpad; it is a full alloy build that is very strong and only weighs 1.8 kg. It is also 15.6% lighter than the previous generation. At a 90 Hz refresh rate, the rest of the display parameters include brightness of 400 nits and 3200 by 2000 resolution. In summary, it can clearly display content in sunlight. We should also mention 1500 by 1 contrast ratio 100 sRGB high color gamut etc.

The Redmi Book Pro 15 2022 supports a light sensor, and the notebook can automatically adjust the brightness of the keyboard, and screen. It has dc dimming plus certification to protect the eye. The notebook has been fully upgraded to the latest 12th generation core H45 standard pressure processor, the Intel Core 7 processor comes with up to 10 cores and 16 threads, but you can also choose the core i5 to 12450H version.

Additionally to the standard xe core display, Redmi Book Pro 15 2022 also comes with the RTX 2050 graphics card and ampere architecture. It supports RTX light tracking in DLSS and comes with 4 gigs of video memory.

Redmi Book Pro 15 2022 also comes standard with 16 gigs of LPDDR5 to 5200 high-frequency memory and a PCIe 4.0 SSD Hard Drive. The performance and bandwidth are increased by 50 to 100, respectively, as the laptop can be successfully used as a gaming notebook.

Good heat dissipation is essential, and Redmi Book Pro 15 2022 has also achieved game-level heat dissipation. The new cooling system has been upgraded to dual fans plus a heat pipe SSD heat dissipation system, and now it covers the main heat sources such as the processor graphics card and SSD at the same time. The air volume has been increased to 12.65 with a newly designed air duct outlet, and the heat dissipation efficiency is quite high. The machine has an 80 watt of power consumption which is the highest performance release in the history of the Xiaomi Notebook Series.

The Redmi Book Pro 15 2022, well, all the features mentioned earlier are very attractive, but they require a lot of power. The battery provides up to 12 hours of battery life. The notebook comes with a 130-watt power adapter, and it supports PD 3.0 fast charging and the notebook can be charged to 50 in 35 minutes.

The notebook features large cavity tool speakers and GTS sound effects are well. Full-size 4-speed backlit keyboard, Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, HDMI 2.0 interfaces, and 3.5 mm headphone jack. There is an SD card reader, and it has a speed of up to 312 megabytes per second.

The notebook runs Microsoft 11 system and comes with Office Home, and Student Edition is pre-installed. It also has a one-year WPS membership which supports Xiaomi MIUI Plus, Xiaoi AI Voice Assistant, Computer Assistants and Cloud Services.

Redmi Book Pro 15 2022 Price

The core i5 to 12450h 16+512 gigs memory version of Redmi Book Pro 15 2022 is $835. The core i5 to 12450h and 16+512 gigs memory with RTX 2050 independent display version is $1024. The core i7 to 12650h and 16+512 gigs memory with RTX 2050 independent display version is $1149.

Conclusion

All these features that we have mentioned can be found only in premium devices. Redmi Book Pro 15 2022 is light, the keyboard is great to type, the touchpad is good, and the screen is nice anti-glare high resolution 90 hertz perfect. This notebook series is actually incredible. Check Mi Global to see its details.