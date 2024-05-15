Redmi K70 Ultra to get display chip allowing native 144fps

A new set of leaks suggests that the Redmi K70 Ultra will have a display with an independent dual-core chip. This addition could allow it to achieve a native frame rate of 144fps in certain games.

Rumors and leaks about the model have been continuously surfacing now as its anticipated launch nears. In an earlier post, reputable leaker Digital Chat Station claimed that the model “focused on performance and quality.” In line with this, the model is believed to be getting a powerful set of features, including the Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset, 1.5K display resolution, and a 5500mAh battery.

Now, tipster Smart Pikachu claims that in addition to those details, the K70 Ultra will get a dual-core independent display. This independent dual-core chip could be the same component found in the K60 Ultra, which has an X7 display chip. If true, it could mean that the handheld will be capable of native 144fps on certain games.

In addition, the leaker echoed the earlier claims about the K70 Ultra, including its Dimensity 9300 Plus chipset, 1.5K display resolution, and a 5500mAh battery. The account also noted that the device would support 120W charging, a metal middle frame, a textured glass back panel, and AI capabilities. Additionally, other leaks claim that the model could have 8GB RAM, a 6.72-inch AMOLED 120Hz display, and a 200MP/32MP/5MP rear camera setup.