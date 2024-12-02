Redmi K80 series replacement parts pricing list now available

Xiaomi has finally shared the pricing list for the repair and replacement parts of its recently released Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro models.

The Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro are now available in China. Both models offer great upgrades compared to their predecessors, including better chips (Snapdragon 9 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8 Elite chips), bigger batteries, and the introduction of an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and IP68 rating.

Now, the Chinese company has shared the pricing list for the replacement parts of the models. According to Xiaomi, here’s how much the components will cost for the repair of the Redmi K80 and Redmi K80 Pro:

Redmi K80

Motherboard: CN¥2,330

Display: CN¥610

Selfie camera: CN¥35

Rear ultrawide: CN¥20

Rear wide-angle camera: CN¥140

Battery: CN¥119

Battery Cover: CN¥105

Sub-board: CN¥40

Speaker: CN¥20

Earpiece: CN¥15

Redmi K80 Pro