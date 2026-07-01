Game-focused Redmi K90 Ultra debuts with SD 8 Elite, cooling fan, 165Hz AMOLED, 8550mAh cell

The Redmi K90 Ultra is now official in China as Xiaomi’s latest gaming smartphone offering.

The new Redmi smartphone joins the series as its latest member. To recall, the lineup already includes the Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max, and Redmi K90 Max, all featuring powerful specs, including large batteries and high-performance chips. To recall, the Max variant arrived with a built-in cooling fan, and this same feature has been adopted by the new Ultra model.

According to the brand, it can lower the temperature by up to 10°C. To further ensure its optical performance at all times, the Snapdragon 8 Elite and 16GB of RAM are paired with the Xiaomi D2 graphics chip, which boosts games to ultra-smooth speeds, even if the game was never designed to run that fast natively.

Ultimately, there’s an 8550mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging, ensuring hour-long gaming sessions.

The phone is available in Space Silver, Shadow Black, and Sky Blue. Its configurations include 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB, priced at CN¥2,999 ($441), CN¥3,499 ($515), CN¥3,199 ($471), and CN¥3,699 ($544), respectively.

Here are more details about the Redmi K90 Ultra:

Snapdragon 8 Elite

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, 16GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB

6.83” 1280×2772 165Hz AMOLED

50MP main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

20MP selfie camera

8550mAh battery

100W wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging

Android 16-based HyperOS 3

IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings

Space Silver, Shadow Black, and Sky Blue

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