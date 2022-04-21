Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 13 update is coming soon!

Recently, it has been asked when the Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 13 update will be released. This update will be coming to your devices soon. Xiaomi, which attracts the attention of users with its MIUI 13 interface, continues to release updates to its devices. While aiming to increase the system stability of the devices with these updates, it also brings new features. According to the latest information we have, the Redmi Note 10 MIUI 13 update is ready. Soon this update will come to your devices.

Information about the Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 13 Update

The current version of the device, which comes out of the box with Android 11-based MIUI 12, is V12.5.5.0.RKSMIXM. The device, which has received 1 MIUI update with MIUI 12.5, has not received a major Android update so far. The device that will receive the first major Android update with the Android 12-based MIUI 13 update, which will come soon, will also receive the second MIUI update. This device will receive the MIUI 13.5 update whose logo we leaked a few days ago.

Redmi Note 10 5G users will have received the MIUI 13 update with build number V13.0.1.0.SKSMIXM. The Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 13 update, which will be released, will increase system stability and offer you many features. In addition, the Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 13 update will allow you to experience the new sidebar, wallpapers and many more features, and this update will be with you very soon.

This update will be released for Mi Pilots first. If no bug are found, it will be accessible to all users. You can download the upcoming Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 13 update via MIUI Downloader. Click here to access MIUI Downloader, which will allow you to experience MIUI’s hidden features and learn about new upcoming updates. We have come to the end of our news about the status of the Redmi Note 10 5G MIUI 13 update. Don’t forget to follow us for more such content.