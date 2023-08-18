Redmi Note 11 / NFC MIUI 14 Update: August 2023 Security Patch for India Region

Smartphone technology is evolving rapidly and users want to constantly follow updates to meet their needs for new features, performance, and updates. To respond to these requests, Xiaomi continues its work at full speed. We are announcing an exciting update for the popular Redmi Note series. Redmi Note 11 / NFC will soon have received the new MIUI 14 update. This update will introduce a number of features that will significantly improve the performance and user experience of the Redmi Note 11 family.

India Region

August 2023 Security Patch

As of August 18, 2023, Xiaomi has started rolling out the August 2023 Security Patch for the Redmi Note 11. This update, which is 284MB in size for India, increases system security and stability. The update is first rolled out to Mi Pilots and the build number is MIUI-V14.0.2.0.TGCINXM.

Changelog

As of August 18, 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Note 11 MIUI 14 update released for the India region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to August 2023. Increased System Security.

Where to get the Redmi Note 11 MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to get the Redmi Note 11 MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Redmi Note 11 MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.