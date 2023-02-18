Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 13 Update: New Update for Global and Indonesia Region

Even though Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G is one of the newest models of the Redmi series, it came out of the box with an Android 11-based MIUI 13 interface. Today, the new Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 13 update has been released for Global and Indonesia. These new MIUI 13 updates improve system optimization and bring Xiaomi February 2023 Security Patch. The build numbers of the new updates are V13.0.6.0.SGDMIXM and V13.0.6.0.SGDIDXM. Let’s take a look at the update’s changelog.

New Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 13 Updates Global and Indonesia Changelog [18 February 2023]

As of 18 February 2023, the changelog of the new Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 13 updates released for Global and Indonesia are provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to February 2023. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of November 19, 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to November 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 13 Update India Changelog

As of September 10, 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 13 update released for India is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to September 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 13 Update Global Changelog

As of September 10, 2022, the changelog of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 13 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Updated Android Security Patch to August 2022. Increased system security.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G Android 12 Update Global Changelog

As of August 4, 2022, the changelog of the first Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G Android 12 update released for Global is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2022. Increased system security.

The size of the new Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 13 updates are 43MB and 44MB. This update increases system optimization and brings with it Xiaomi February 2023 Security Patch. Mi Pilots can access updates at the moment. All users will be able to access it if there is no problem. You can download the new Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 13 update via MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G MIUI 13 update. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news.