Redmi Note 11S MIUI 14 Update: July 2023 Security Update for Global Region

MIUI 14 is a Stock ROM based on Android developed by Xiaomi Inc. It was announced in December 2022. Key features include a redesigned interface, new super icons, animal widgets, and various optimizations for performance and battery life. In addition, MIUI 14 has been made smaller in size by reworking the MIUI architecture. It is available for various Xiaomi devices including Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO.

Redmi Note 11S is a smartphone developed by Redmi. It was released in January 2022 and is part of the Redmi Note 11 series of phones. Recently, MIUI 14 has been on the agenda for many models.

So what’s the latest for Redmi Note 11S? When will the Redmi Note 11S MIUI 14 update be released? For those wondering when the new MIUI interface will come, here it is! Today we are announcing the release date of Redmi Note 11S MIUI 14.

Global Region

July 2023 Security Patch

As of July 29, 2023, Xiaomi has started rolling out the July 2023 Security Patch for the Redmi Note 11S. This newly released update for Global improves system security and stability. The update is first available for Mi Pilots. The build number of the July 2023 Security Patch update is MIUI-V14.0.4.0.TKEMIXM.

Changelog

As of July 29, 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Note 11S MIUI 14 July 2023 update released for the Global region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to July 2023. Increased system security.

India Region

June 2023 Security Patch

As of June 26, 2023, Xiaomi has started rolling out the June 2023 Security Patch for the Redmi Note 11S. This update, which is 120MB in size for India, increases system security and stability. Anyone can access the update. The build number of the June 2023 Security Patch update is MIUI-V14.0.3.0.TKEINXM.

Changelog As of 26 June 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Note 11S MIUI 14 June 2023 update released for the India region is provided by Xiaomi. [System] Updated Android Security Patch to June 2023. Increased system security. EEA Region

First MIUI 14 Update

As of May 18, 2023, the MIUI 14 update is rolling out for EEA ROM. This new update offers new features of MIUI 14, improves system stability, and brings Android 13. The build number of the first MIUI 14 update is MIUI-V14.0.2.0.TKEEUXM.

Changelog

As of 18 May 2023, the changelog of the Redmi Note 11S MIUI 14 update released for the EEA region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.

[Highlights]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

[Personalization]

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

[More features and improvements]

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

[System]

Stable MIUI based on Android 13

Updated Android Security Patch to April 2023. Increased System Security.

Where to get the Redmi Note 11S MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to get the Redmi Note 11S MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader.