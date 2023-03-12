Redmi Note 12 4G hands on images leaked!

Redmi Note 12 4G hands on images have leaked even though the launch event has not been made. If you’ve been keeping up with us, you know that we’ve been reporting you on Redmi Note 12 4G news for a while. We previously have shared specifications of the phone.

Despite the fact that the phone hasn’t yet been unveiled, we already know nearly everything about it. In our previous article, we explained that the Snapdragon 685 processor will power the device. Codename of Snapdragon 685 processor is “Bengal“. Although Snapdragon 685 looks like a new processor, it is nothing more than an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 680. Cortex-A73 core has been overclocked and is running at 2.8GHz.

Redmi Note 12 4G hands on images

We discovered a smartphone shop sharing the photos of Redmi Note 12 4G on Instagram. You can visit their Instagram account through this link. Let’s take a look at the upcoming Redmi Note 12 4G.

The seller asks for around $200 on their Instagram post. Of course, this is not an official price, prices will differ by country. We anticipate that the price will be €279 per unit in Europe. The codename of Redmi Note 12 4G is “tapas” or “tapaz“.

Redmi Note 12 4G

Snapdragon 680

6.67″ 120Hz Full HD 1080 x 2400 OLED display

50 MP main camera, 8 MP wide angle camera, 2MP macro camera, 13MP selfie camera

5000mAh battery with 33W charging

Android 13, MIUI 14

165.66 x 75.96 x 7.85 mm – 183.5g

Side fingerprint sensor, NFC, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, IP53, microSD slot (2 SIM + 1 SD card slot)

€279 (4/128 variant)

Please share your thoughts in the comments!