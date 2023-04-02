Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G launched in Indonesia, specifications here!

Redmi Note 12 series has been unveiled globally a week ago, and if you want to know more about not only Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G but the whole lineup, you can read our previous article here: Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Event: Redmi Note 12 series launched globally!

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G in Indonesia!

The unveiling of Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G in Indonesia came as a surprise to everyone since it arrived exactly 1 week after the global unveiling, an introduction event just took place in Indonesia. Let’s take a look at Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G is powered by Snapdragon 732G chipset. This chipset is same as the one in Redmi Note 10 Pro, but this does not mean that they are exactly the same phone, there are minor differences. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G packs 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging capability. The previous Redmi Note 10 Pro is capped at 33W only. On the front, we get a 6.67″ OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G features quad camera setup with 108 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide camera, depth sensor and macro camera. The main camera is capable of shooting videos at 4K resolution. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G features 16 MP camera on the front as selfie shooter. This phone also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack, like the majority of Redmi phones do. The phone comes with microSD card slot as well, unfortunately it lacks NFC. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G comes with MIUI 13 based on Android 12 out of the box.

Here is what’s included in the box of Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G. The phone itself for sure, 67 Watt charging adapter and a transparent silicone case. Although the price of Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G has not yet been announced, the price of Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G in Indonesia is currently 4,499,000 Indonesian Rupiah. We can say that the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G will be available at a much cheaper price.