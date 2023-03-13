Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Event will be held on March 23rd!

Redmi Note 12 series which was introduced in China, will now be sold in the global market, Redmi Note 12 Series Global Launch Event is imminent! Xiaomi has announced that Redmi Note 12 series will be introduced globally on March 23. You can see the official post here.

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition, which was introduced in China, will unfortunately not be available in the global market, i’s the China exclusive smartphone with blazing fast 210W charging. Redmi Note 12 Pro will be the one that has fastest charging in global market.

Here are the devices that will be released globally among Redmi Note 12 series: Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Although Xiaomi announced today that the Redmi Note 12 series will be introduced, we shared it with you on our previous article. Read our previous article here: Redmi Note 12 series to be released globally very soon, full list of global devices here!

