Redmi Note 12 series to be released globally very soon, full list of global devices here!

Redmi Note 12 series was introduced in China in November 2022, but the phones are not launched globally yet. However Redmi Note 12 series is already available in India as well despite not yet being released internationally. Global Redmi Note 12 series will have minor differences in software compared to Indian variants.

SnoopyTech, a tech blogger on Twitter has shared the global variant of full Redmi Note 12 series. It includes the specifications of whole Redmi Note 12 lineup.

Expect Redmi Note 12 series global launch very soon!

The launch date for the phones has not yet been announced, but upcoming global Redmi Note 12 series has given us a surprise. It’s the Redmi Note 12 4G. Redmi Note 12 5G is already on sale in India, but the 4G version will be introduced for the first time globally. Here’s the devices that will be released globally.

Except for the Redmi Note 4G, there are no surprises in the global lineup. While Redmi Note 12 series debuted with MIUI 13 in India, it will come with MIUI 14 globally.

Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will have Android 12 installed out of the box, the 4G variant which is Redmi Note 12 will have Android 13 installed. You can click on each device to learn more about them.

Redmi Note 12 4G hasn’t been revealed yet but you can read our previous article to learn more about it: Redmi Note 12 4G Leaks: Powered by the Improved Snapdragon 680!

