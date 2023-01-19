Redmi Note 12 series sales in India exceed record levels!

Redmi Note series is loved by many, Redmi Note sales have broken the records in India. Redmi Note 12 series launched in India shortly after it was introduced in China. You can read our previous article on Redmi Note 12 series from this link: Redmi Note 12 series just launched in India!

Xiaomi has sold the ₹3 billion worth of Redmi Note 12 series in India under a week. Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 10 phone series were also popular in previous years.

It is quite impressive to be able to sell 3 billion phones in a single week. That’s approximately $37 million. In India, Xiaomi is doing quite well. Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are the phones among Redmi Note 12 series in India.

Xiaomi announced that they sold 72 million smartphones among Redmi Note series last year. The first Redmi Note series was introduced in 2014. It’s rather remarkable that 72 million of phones have been sold between 2014 and 2022.

Xiaomi has not disclosed how many units of the Redmi Note 12 series phones have been sold this year. They declared that it has a 3 billion rupee sales value. With this, it is very difficult to guess which phone sells the most. The data we have is that the total value of the phones sold in a week is 3 billion rupees.

Xiaomi announced they sold ₹3 billion worth of phones in a week on their Twitter account. See the official post from this link.

