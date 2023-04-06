Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G debuts in Europe!

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G model was not initially launched in Europe, but it has now been made available there as well. We had previously posted the render images of Redmi Note 12S, but at that point in time, we were uncertain about its release date. Read our previous article here: Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Render Images Leaked!

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G

Given that the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G had already been launched in Indonesia, everything about the device is already known. The device is equipped with Snapdragon 732G processor, which is exactly same as the one found in Redmi Note 10 Pro. 108 MP main camera on the phone allows you to record videos in 4K resolution.

It’s equipped with 5000 mAh battery and 67W fast charging capability. It features 6.67-inch 120 Hz OLED display and support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone is priced at €329 in Europe.