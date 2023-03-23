Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Render Images Leaked!

After the launch of the Redmi Note 12 series, render images of some new products were leaked. Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G are not yet available for sale. A few months later, smartphones will go on sale. The new models were very curious.

We have now leaked the render images of the expected phones. While the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G were known, its design was not clear. We now know the design features of all Redmi Note 12 series models. Let’s start reviewing the design of the Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G!

Redmi Note 12S Render Images

Let’s start with the Redmi Note 12S first. Redmi Note 12S is a new member of the Redmi Note 12 series. This smartphone is the refreshed version of the Redmi Note 11S. It shows some differences compared to the previous generation. It has increased fast charging support from 33W to 67W. The 2MP depth-sensing lens on the Redmi Note 11S is not available on the Redmi Note 12S.

Redmi Note 12S has a 3-camera setup. The remaining features are exactly the same. The codename of the device is “sea” It will be available with MIUI 14 based on Android 13 out of the box. If you wish, let’s check the leaked Redmi Note 12S Render Images!

There is a SIM Card slot on the left side of the Redmi Note 12S. Also, there is a punch-hole camera in the front. It is similar to the Redmi Note 11S.

On the right side are the volume up-down button and the power button.

This is the camera design of the Redmi Note 12S. It has a camera design similar to the Xiaomi 12 series models. The 108MP triple rear camera is accompanied by a flash.

The model has 3 color options, black, blue, and green.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Render Images

Finally, we come to the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G. The new Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro. Codename “sweet_k6a_global“. It has exactly the same features as the Redmi Note 10 Pro. We only see that the new design in the Redmi Note 12 series has been adapted to this model.

With design changes, Redmi Note 10 Pro will be launched again. If it went on sale today, we would expect it to run Android 11-based MIUI 13. It will most likely be available with MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the box. Now let’s examine the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Render Images!

Like the Redmi Note 12S, the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G has a punch-hole display.

On the right side of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G are the volume up-down and power buttons.

This is the camera design of the Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G. We can say that it is similar to the Xiaomi Mi 10T / Pro. Like the Redmi Note 10 Pro, it has 4 cameras and these lenses are exactly the same as the previous model.

The smartphone comes in black, white, blue, and refreshed different blue color options. It is obvious that there is a difference in darkness between the blue colors. The new blue option is brighter. We have revealed render images of the Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G in this article. So what do you think about the leaked render images? Do not forget to indicate your opinion.