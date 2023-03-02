Xiaomi has started working on the Redmi Note 12S. The Redmi Note 12 series consisted of the following models: Redmi Note 12 4G, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G. Now the Redmi Note 12 family will accompany a new smartphone. This new model is Redmi Note 12S. Keep reading the article for more information!

Redmi Note 12S Leaks

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi is working on the newest member of the Redmi Note series Redmi Note 12S. The phone is expected to offer new features and some improvements over its predecessor. With the Redmi Note 12S leaks, some features of the new model have emerged.

Redmi Note 12S is Coming! [02 March 2023]

Today, Kacper Skrzypek announced that the Redmi Note 12S is getting ready to be launched. In addition, one of the Xiaomi European distributors said that the new model will be available in Mid-May. There is not much information about the smartphone yet. However, we have some information. Redmi Note 12S may have these features.

As Kacper Skrzypek pointed out, the Redmi Note 12S may be named the codename “sea” / “ocean“. If it has this codename, the smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek processor. There will be 2 versions of the model, NFC and without NFC. Other than that, nothing is known. We will inform you when there is a new development. What do you think of the Redmi Note 12S? Do not forget to share your opinions.

Via