Redmi offers new colors for Note 13 5G, Note 13 Pro 5G in India

Redmi is now offering the Redmi Note 13 5G and Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G in Chromatic Purple and Scarlet Red, respectively, in India.

The company originally launched the Note 13 5G in Graphite Black, Arctic White, Ocean Teal, and Prism Gold colors. Meanwhile, the Note 13 Pro 5G arrived with initial options for Midnight Black, Aurora Purple, Ocean Teal, Arctic White, and Olive Green.

The company has now added one color for each model, with the Redmi Note 13 5G getting the Chromatic Purple color and the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G now having the Scarlet Red option.

The new colors also come in various configurations, with the Redmi Note 13 5G available in 6GB/128GB (₹16,999), 8GB/256GB (₹18,999), and 12GB/256GB (₹20,999) variants. Meanwhile, the Note 13 Pro 5G comes in 8GB/128GB (₹24,999) and 8GB/256GB (₹26,999) options.

Aside from the new colors, no other departments of the two models have been changed. With this, the models will continue to offer the following details:

Redmi Note 13 5G

Dimensity 6080

6.67” Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED

Rear Camera: 100MP + 2MP

Selfie: 16MP

5,000mAh battery

33W charging

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G