Redmi Note 13 5G series receives HyperOS update in India

Xiaomi has made another progress in the rollout of its HyperOS in India. This week, the Redmi Note 13 5G series joins the long list of devices that already have the update.

The Redmi Note 13 series is the latest lineup receiving the update. To recall, the lineup arrived in the Indian market with an MIUI system earlier this year. Thankfully, the company promised to include the lineup on the list of devices receiving the update this second quarter.

With this, the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ users in India can now check the availability of the update on their devices by going to Settings > About Device > Software Update. It is important to note, however, that not every user could receive this right away, as the Chinese giant usually makes the rollouts in batches.

HyperOS will be replacing the old MIUI in certain models of Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco smartphones. The Android 14-based HyperOS comes with several improvements, but Xiaomi noted that the main purpose of the change is “to unify all ecosystem devices into a single, integrated system framework.” This should allow seamless connectivity across all Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco devices, such as smartphones, smart TVs, smartwatches, speakers, cars (in China for now through the newly launched Xiaomi SU7 EV), and more. Aside from that, the company has promised AI enhancements, faster boot and app launch times, enhanced privacy features, and a simplified user interface while using less storage space.