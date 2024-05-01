Xiaomi unveils Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition in India

Xiaomi has renewed the craze for Redmi Note 13 Pro+ in India by announcing its World Champions Edition.

The original Redmi Note 13 Pro+ was announced in September last year, and it gained popularity in the Indian market, thanks to its handful of interesting features. However, with various Chinese smartphone companies consistently introducing new models in the market, the Note 13 Pro+ soon found itself buried under the pile of newer smartphones. Well, that’s changing now, as Redmi wants to bring its creations back to the game.

This week, the company confirmed that it would be offering the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Special Edition in India. The special edition phone has been made possible through the brand’s partnership with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). With the collaboration, the new Note 13 Pro+ sports the blue and white colored design of the champion team of the FIFA World Cup 2022. On its back, it shows some blue, white, and gold elements, boasting the AFA logo and Lionel Messi’s iconic “10” shirt number. Aside from Messi, nonetheless, the number also symbolizes Xiaomi’s 10th anniversary in India.

The design also extends to the other things included in the package. Inside the box, fans will also receive a golden SIM ejector tool with the AFA marking alongside a blue cable and a brick with similar designs used on the phone. As an additional touch, there’s also a card included in the package, listing all the players who participated in the World Cup. Unsurprisingly, the model also comes with its own World Champions Special Edition-inspired theme.

Aside from those things, there are no other changes in the phone to expect. The device is being offered in the single 12GB/512GB configuration at ₹37,999 (around $455) on Flipkart, Xiaomi’s official website in India, and its retail stores. According to the company, it will start offering the special edition phone on May 15.