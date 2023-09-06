Redmi Note 13 series features leaked, here are all details!

Xiaomi’s successful Redmi Note series is once again gearing up to excite users with the new Redmi Note 13 series. Following the significant success of the Redmi Note 12 family, the expected features and code names of this new series have been leaked. We will announce all the details of the devices. Users are eagerly awaiting the new models. The Redmi Note 13 models come with enhanced camera and processor features. Let’s take a look at all the models together!

Redmi Note 13 4G / 4G NFC (Sapphire, N7)

Redmi Note 13 series has 4G and 4G NFC models. These models are codenamed “sapphire” and “sapphiren” and have model numbers N7 and N7N. Both devices will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. While there is currently no clear information on camera specifications, given Xiaomi’s previous success with cameras, they are expected to be capable of taking satisfying photos and videos that will delight users. Note 13 4G models will be available in places like Turkey, Indonesia, and Europe. However, it will not be available in India.

Redmi Note 13 5G (Gold, N17)

Redmi Note 13 5G is codenamed “gold” and has the model number “N17“. This smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek processor and will come in three different versions. Three different Redmi Note 13 5G models with 50MP, 64MP, and 108MP cameras have been found in Mi Code. One of these models has the codename “goldp,” and the “p” in the codename could hint at this version being released as POCO. Although there is no definitive information yet, it is speculated that this version may have a 64MP camera. Additionally, it is known that the Redmi Note 13 5G will be equipped with Ultra Wide Angle and Macro sensors. Redmi Note 13 5G will be available in Europe, India and many other markets.

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G / Pro+ 5G (Zircon, N16U)

Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G will come with the codename “zircon” and model number “N16U“. This smartphone will offer a high-quality camera equipped with a 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3 sensor, as Kacper Skrzypek said.

It will also be supported by an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle and a 2MP Macro sensor. The device will be powered by a MediaTek processor. Specifications of the processor are not yet known. Like Redmi Note 13 5G, this smartphone will be available in various locations, including India.

Redmi Note 13 Turbo (Garnet)

Redmi Note 13 Turbo model will have the codename “garnet“. The model number is not yet known, but this model is expected to have similar camera specs to the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. One of the most impressive features is this device’s 200MP camera sensor. In addition, it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. This is a bonus for users looking for high performance. Redmi Note 13 Turbo will be available everywhere in the world, so those waiting for this model can easily buy it.

Initially, Redmi Note 13 series was expected to launch with MIUI 15, but according to the latest information we have, all Redmi Note 13 series smartphones will launch with MIUI 14 based on Android 13. This means that users will be able to enjoy the features that come with the latest MIUI version.

Redmi Note 13 series is set to wow users with powerful processors, impressive camera capabilities and the latest software. Considering that the devices are likely to be launched in China in Early October, we can’t wait for this series. As Xiaomi shares more details about Redmi Note 13 series, the curiosity about what users can expect from these smartphones will only grow.