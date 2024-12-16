Redmi Note 14 4G, 5G models to cost €240, €300 respectively in Europe

Ahead of Xiaomi’s official unveiling of the Redmi Note 14 series in Europe, two of the models’ price tags in the market have leaked.

The Redmi Note 14 series is now in China and India. More markets around the globe are expected to welcome the lineup soon, including Europe, where an extra Redmi Note 14 4G model will join the series.

Although the brand still hasn’t shared the news about the Redmi Note 14 debut in the market, the Redmi Note 14 4G and Redmi Note 14 5G are already listed online.

According to the listings, the Redmi Note 14 4G will be priced around €240 for its 8GB/256GB configuration (other variants are expected). Color options include Midnight Black, Lime Green, and Ocean Blue.

Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 14 5G could sell for around €300 for its 8GB/256GB variant, and more options are expected to be revealed soon. It will be available in Coral Green, Midnight Black, and Lavender Purple colors.

Aside from the Redmi Note 14 4G, all three models that debuted in China and India are also expected to arrive in Europe. As per reports, the phones will offer the same specs the models in India are offering. To recall, the Redmi Note 14 series in India comes with the following details:

Redmi Note 14

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

IMG BXM-8-256

6.67″ display with 2400*1080px resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 2100nits peak brightness, and in-display fingerprint scanner

Rear Camer: 50MP Sony LYT-600 + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 20MP

5110mAh battery

45W charging

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

IP64 rating

Redmi Note 14 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra

Arm Mali-G615 MC2

6.67″ curved 3D AMOLED with 1.5K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, and in-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP Sony Light Fusion 800 + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro

Selfie Camera: 20MP

5500mAh battery

45W HyperCharge

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

IP68 rating

Redmi Note 14 Pro+

Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

Adreno GPU

6.67″ curved 3D AMOLED with 1.5K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3000nits peak brightness, and in-display fingerprint sensor

Rear Camera: 50MP Light Fusion 800 + 50MP telephoto with 2.5x optical zoom + 8MP ultrawide

Selfie Camera: 20MP

6200mAh battery

90W HyperCharge

Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

IP68 rating

Via