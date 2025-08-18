Redmi Note 15 Pro+ design revealed ahead of series debut on Aug. 21

Xiaomi released the official posters of the Redmi Note 15 Pro+, revealing its design and one of its colorways. The brand also confirmed that the series will be launched on August 21.

The series is now available for pre-order in China. The brand recently started teasing the series, promising fans a durable build. Today, Xiaomi confirmed that the phones would be unveiled this Thursday.

In line with this, the Chinese giant also revealed the Pro+ model, showing it in its Sky Blue colorway. The phone boasts a curved display and back panel. It has a squircle camera island on its back with four circular cutouts arranged in a 2×2 arrangement.

According to the company, the series offers “true drop resistance,” “true waterproof,” and flagship details. The phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7-series chip (overclocked Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, but could be named as a Gen 4 chip), a 1.5K quad-curved display, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto unit, and a 7000mAh+ battery. The entire series is also expected to feature 90W charging support.