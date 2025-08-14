Redmi Note 15 Pro’s sturdy build teased

According to Xiaomi’s most recent teaser, the Redmi Note 15 Pro could arrive with an improved build.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series is now available for pre-orders in China ahead of its official unveiling this month. In preparation for its arrival, Xiaomi continues to tease the series. In its latest move, the Chinese giant puts the spotlight on the Pro model, which is being marketed as a durable device.

The brand’s latest post underscores the phone’s capability to withstand the “real test of quality.” As the company suggested, the upcoming handheld can tolerate and resist drops.

To recall, the Redmi Note 14 Pro features the brand’s Diamond Architecture, which is complemented by a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and an IP68 rating. The Note 15 Pro’s water and dust rating and other protection features remain under wraps, but if the yet-to-be-announced phone really has a better build, we can expect higher protection ratings and improved materials.

According to earlier reports, the series will support 90W charging speed. The Pro+ model is rumored to have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 (Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 in a recent leak) chip, a satellite communication feature, a 7000mAh battery, 90W charging, a 1.5K quad-curved display, a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP telephoto unit.