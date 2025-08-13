Rumor: Redmi Note 15 Pro+ not getting chip upgrade

A new leak says that Xiaomi might not change the chip it will use in the upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro+ model.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series is now available for pre-order in China. Ahead of its official unveiling in the country this month, leaks about the models continue to pour online. According to the latest claim made by tipster @paperking13 on X, the Pro+ model of the lineup might adopt the same Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip used in the Note 14 Pro+. The tipster showed some strings of code supporting the claim, which might disappoint some fans.

On a positive note, the other models of the series were not mentioned in the leak, so we can still hope that their chips will be upgraded.

The news follows an earlier leak about the model, which was previously rumored to have a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip. According to other tips, it also offers a satellite communication feature, a 7000mAh battery, 90W charging, a 1.5K quad-curved display, a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP telephoto unit.

Source (Via)