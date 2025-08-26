Redmi Note 15R launched in China

Xiaomi added a new model to its Note 15 series in China: the Redmi Note 15R.

The news follows the arrival of the lineup last week. To recall, the brand presented the Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro, and Redmi Note 15 Pro+. Now, the Chinese market welcomes an R variant.

Unlike its siblings with a squircle camera island, it features a vertical rectangular module with three circular cutouts. It comes in Glacier White, Shadow Black, and Quicksand Purple. Configurations, on the other hand, include 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB, which are priced at CN¥1,499, CN¥1,899, and CN¥2,199, respectively.

One of the phone’s main highlights is its 7000mAh battery, which supports reverse wired charging. It also has a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip, which is complemented by LPDDR4X RAM.

Here are the other details of the Redmi Note 15R: