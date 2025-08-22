Redmi Note 15 series debuts… Here are the details

Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 15, Redmi Note 15 Pro, and Redmi Note 15 Pro+ models in China.

The brand launched the three models in China today. As expected, the devices offer a handful of improvements over their predecessors. For instance, the vanilla model comes with a brighter (3200nits peak brightness) screen and a larger 5800mAh battery.

The two Pro models also received some improvements, including new chips. They also now have a 6.83″ 1280x2772px 120Hz AMOLED with 3200nits peak local brightness and a bigger 7000mAh battery. Even more, they support 22.5W reverse wired charging, making them alternative powerbanks.

The Note 15 is available in Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Star White options. Its configurations include 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB, priced at CN¥999, CN¥1,099, CN¥1,299, and CN¥1,499, respectively.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro, on the other hand, comes in Midnight Black, Cedar White, Sky Blue, and Cloud Purple options. Its RAM and storage configurations include 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB, and its price starts at CN¥1,499 and tops out at CN¥1,899.

Ultimately, the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ variant is being offered in Midnight Black, Cedar White, Sky Blue, and Smoky Purple colors. Its configurations are 12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB. Pricing starts at CN¥1,999 and reaches up to CN¥2,399. There’s also a Satellite Edition, which is priced at CN¥2,499. The Redmi models are expected to launch in the global markets soon.

Here are more details about the Redmi Note 15 series models:

Redmi Note 15

Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS 2.2 storage

6.77″ 2392×1080px 120Hz OLED with 3200nits peak brightness

50MP main camera + 2MP depth

8MP selfie camera

5800mAh battery

45W charging

IP66 rating

Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Midnight Black, Sky Blue, and Star White

Redmi Note 15 Pro

MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS2.2 storage

8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB

6.83” 2772x1280px (1.5K) 120Hz AMOLED with 3200nits peak brightness

50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera with OIS + 8MP ultrawide

20MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

45W wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging

IP68 and IP69K rating

Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Midnight Black, Cedar White, Sky Blue, and Cloud Purple

Redmi Note 15 Pro+

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

LPDDR4X RAM

UFS2.2 storage

12GB/256GB, 12GB/512GB, and 16GB/512GB

6.83” 2772x1280px (1.5K) 120Hz AMOLED with 3200nits peak brightness

50MP OV Light Hunter 800 main camera with OIS + 50MP portrait lens with 2.5x optical zoom + 8MP ultrawide

32MP selfie camera

7000mAh battery

90W wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging

IP68 and IP69K rating

Xiaomi HyperOS 2

Midnight Black, Cedar White, Sky Blue, and Smoky Purple

