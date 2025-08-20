Xiaomi shares Redmi Note 15 Pro+ photo samples, confirms Surge T1 chip

Xiaomi has confirmed more details about the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ ahead of its official arrival this Thursday.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series is coming to China this week. The brand has recently been focusing on the Pro+ model, confirming its flagship-level details, such as its huge 7000mAh battery, IP69K, and reverse charging capability.

Now, Xiaomi is back to reveal that the Redmi model also carries the Surge T1. The signal enhancement chip can enhance connectivity and network performance, resulting in optimized signal strength and call quality. Xiaomi’s Wang Teng also confirmed that it is armed with the Phase8L RF architecture, which is complemented by an N41 independent amplifier. The official suggested that the components could bring mid-range users a better communication experience, clearer calls, and a stable internet connection even on the road.

In addition to its connectivity, Xiaomi also highlighted the powerful camera system of the upcoming Redmi Note phone. As per the brand, it offers a 50MP OmniVision Light Fusion 800 (OV50E) main camera with OIS, an ultrawide unit, and a 50MP 2.5x telephoto camera. In Line with this, the Chinese giant shared some camera shots taken using the said model:

Recent announcements by the brand also confirmed that the phone features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip and a 400% (82.5dB) high-volume mode. Additionally, fans can expect a huge 7000mAh battery with 90W charging support, 22.5W reverse charging, a 6.83″ micro-curved display with a 1.5K resolution and 3200nits peak brightness, and powerful protection ratings (IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K).