Confirmed: Redmi Note 15 Pro+ gets 1.5K display, IP69K, 7000mAh battery, reverse charging, more

Xiaomi revealed more details about the Redmi Note 15 Pro+ ahead of its unveiling in China.

The Redmi Note 15 Pro series will be launched officially in China on August 21. The brand has been gradually lifting the veil from the Pro+ model recently, revealing its design in the process.

Now, Xiaomi is back to share that the phone has a huge 7000mAh battery with 90W charging support. According to the company, it also supports an impressive 22.5W reverse charging capability.

The marketing material also affirms that it has a 6.83″ micro-curved display with a 1.5K resolution and 3200nits peak brightness. The phone itself also supports a powerful set of protection ratings, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K. Aside from underwater photography, it can also withstand high-pressure and high-temperature (80°C) jets.

The phone is expected to feature a Snapdragon 7-series chip (an overclocked Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip that could be marketed as a Gen 4 chip), a 50MP main camera, and a 50MP telephoto unit. The entire series is also expected to feature 90W charging support.