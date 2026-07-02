Redmi Note lineup hits 500M global sales; Note 17 series July debut confirmed

The Redmi Note series has now reached over 500 million sales globally. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 17 lineup is set for a launch this month.

The Redmi Note was first introduced to the market 12 years ago. Offering flagship-level features (including high-resolution cameras and vibrant displays) at mid-range prices, it is no wonder the phones have gained significant popularity in the market.

According to the Chinese giant, all the Note lineups it released in the past years have now sold around 500 million units.

This month, Xiaomi will unveil its next Note series—the Redmi Note 17. However, after the Redmi Note 15 series, Xiaomi has decided to skip the Note 16 moniker. To recall, the brand also skipped 16 and went straight to Xiaomi 17 to challenge Apple’s iPhone 17 lineup.

As per reports, the vanilla Redmi Note 17 will feature a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chip, a 6.83” flat 1.5K OLED with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner, a 50MP main camera, and 67W charging support. A 4G version of the phone is also rumored to be coming to the global and LATAM markets, but not in India.

The Note 17 Pro, on the other hand, will arrive with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chip, a 1.5K flat display, a 50MP main camera, and a 9000mAh battery.

There will also be a Redmi Note 17 Pro Max variant with a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 chip, a 200MP main camera, an 8MP rear ultrawide camera, a 32MP selfie camera, a 10,100mAh battery, and 100W charging support.