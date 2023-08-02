Redmi Pad SE’s render images have appeared!

Xiaomi is preparing to launch the Redmi Pad SE. Render images of the new tablet leaked. The model previously expected to come as Redmi Pad 2, will be announced under the name Redmi Pad SE. Redmi Pad SE has a worse processor compared to the previous generation Redmi Pad and it’s downgraded from Helio G99 to Snapdragon 680. Apart from these, it will have the same features as Redmi Pad.

Redmi Pad SE

Redmi Pad SE is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680. The tablet will have an 11-inch 1200×1920 90Hz LCD panel. It was previously reported to come with an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The tablet has the codename “xun” and will be running Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box. Today, kimovil shared render images of Redmi Pad SE.

Redmi Pad SE will be available on the global market in the near future. MIUI Global builds are now fully prepared and are expected to be launched alongside the Xiaomi 13T series.

The last internal MIUI build is MIUI-V14.0.1.0.TMUMIXM and V14.0.1.0.TMUEUXM. The affordable tablet is almost here. Redmi Pad SE will be cheaper than Redmi Pad and everyone will be able to buy it easily. Other than that, there is no other information.