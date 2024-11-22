Certification confirms Redmi Turbo 4’s 90W charging support

The Redmi Turbo 4 has received a new certification, which confirms its support for 90W charging.

The Redmi Turbo 4 is rumored to arrive in December, and as the month approaches, leaks involving the model continue to surface online. The latest one shows the most recent certification it has received in China, revealing its charge rating.

The phone will be launched globally under the Poco F7 monicker. It is reportedly armed with a Dimensity 8400 or a “downgraded” Dimensity 9300 chip, which means there would be slight changes in the latter. If this is true, it is possible that the Poco F7 could have an underclocked Dimensity 9300 chip. A tipster said that there would be a “super large battery,” suggesting that it would be bigger than the current 5000mAh battery in the phone’s predecessor. A plastic side frame and a 1.5K display are also expected from the device.

