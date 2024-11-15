Leaker: Redmi Turbo 4 to launch in December with 1.5K display

According to a leaker on Weibo, Xiaomi will introduce another Turbo smartphone model this year. The tipster claims that next month, the Chinese giant will unveil the Redmi Turbo 4 (rebranded Poco F7 globally).

Xiaomi has been actively introducing new smartphones in the past months, and tipster Smart Pikachu says that it will continue until December. After the release of its Xiaomi 15 series, the tipster echoed earlier reports that the company will release the Redmi K80 series this month. Additionally, the account revealed that next month, the Redmi Turbo 4 will follow.

This means Xiaomi fans get two Redmi Turbo phones this year since the Turbo 3 just debuted in April. According to the leaker, the phone will feature a 1.5K display.

The phone will be launched globally under the Poco F7 monicker. It is reportedly armed with a Dimensity 8400 or a “downgraded” Dimensity 9300 chip, which means there would be slight changes in the latter. If this is true, it is possible that the Poco F7 could have an underclocked Dimensity 9300 chip. A tipster said that there would be a “super large battery,” suggesting that it would be bigger than the current 5000mAh battery in the phone’s predecessor. A plastic side frame is also expected from the device.

