Redmi Turbo 4 is the first device to use MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 SoC

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 4 will house the new Dimensity 8400 mid-range chip.

Like its past creations, however, the Redmi Turbo 4 will have a customized Dimensity 8400, which Xiaomi will call the Dimensity 8400 Ultra. According to reports, the phone will also feature a 1.5K display.

The news follows an earlier tease by Redmi General Manager Wang Teng Thomas about the arrival of the phone in China this month. However, in a recent comment on Weibo, the executive shared that there are “change of plans.” Now, the Redmi Turbo 4 is allegedly set for a January 2025 launch.

As per tipsters, the Pro variant of the phone will then follow in April 2025. Earlier reports said that the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro would be powered by a Dimensity 9 series chip, but the latest claims say that it would be a Snapdragon 8s Elite chip instead. According to reputable leaker Digital Chat Station, other details expected from the Pro model include a battery with a rating of around 7000mAh and a straight 1.5K display with an optical fingerprint scanner.

